Nike says it will continue to endorse Tiger Woods

Nike announced Tuesday it would continue endorsing Tiger Woods following the golfer’s DUI arrest over Memorial Day weekend.

According to a company spokesperson, Nike confirmed to USA TODAY Sports there will be no change in its relationship with Woods.

Nike, which signed Woods in 1996, had previously backed the 14-time major winner following his 2009 sex scandal, while other sponsors such as Gatorade and AT&T dropped him. Woods signed a new endorsement deal in 2013 with Nike, but much has changed since then and Nike’s stock reportedly dropped 19% in 2016.

The footwear and apparel company stopped making golf equipment last year — Woods previously backed Nike clubs and balls — but still outfits Woods’ apparel and shoes. Woods now has endorsements with TaylorMade for clubs and Bridgestone for balls.

Woods said of his arrest in a statement Monday that alcohol was not a factor in his arrest and that he had an “unexpected reaction” to prescription drugs. Details of the police report Tuesday revealed Woods was found asleep at the wheel and that no alcohol was found during a breath test.

