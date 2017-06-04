North Davidson's state champion softball team poses with the trophy after defeating Cape Fear 3-2 for the state title. (Photo: WFMY News 2)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – North Davidson High School in North Carolina is the 4A softball state champion, thanks to some late-game heroics against Cape Fear Saturday.

The Lady Knights played in Game 2 of the championship series at UNC-Greensboro. After winning Game 1 Saturday, North Davidson only needed one more win to claim this year's state title.

North Davidson took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning after Lydia Berkley brought Faith Jarvis home with a two-out RBI single.

The Black Knights added to their lead in the bottom of the second when Lexi Bryant hit an RBI groundout to bring home Sydney Snyder. They led 2-0 after two innings.

Later, Cape Fear battled back in the sixth. Sammi Jo Loney and Alyssa Goshorn scored in the inning to tie the game at 2.

But, in the bottom of the sixth, North Davidson regained control. Sydney Snyder drove home Autumn Stover with an RBI single and gave the Knights a 3-2 lead, heading into the top of the 7th.





Katie McNeill finished the game on the mound for North Davidson after replacing Regan Spencer, who went on to be named series MVP. McNeill retired four batters in 1.1 innings and got the strikeout to win the game and the state title for North Davidson.

The Black Knights are led by Head Coach Mike Lambros, who has been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer since August. After the game, the team received purple uniforms, with Lambros' name on the back, in his honor.

N Davidson (NC) won 4A softball title. HC Mike Lambros battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Girls got unis in his honor

Saturday's win marks North Davidson's second fast-pitch softball state championship, and its first since winning the title in 2010.

Copyright 2017 WFMY