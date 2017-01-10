Northwestern women's basketball player Jordan Hankins found dead

Jordan Hankins (#5) was found dead on January 9, 2017 in her room at Northwestern. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports)

Jared Hankins considered his sister — his only sibling — his role model. They’d go head-to-head on the family’s backyard basketball goal, making each other better.

Jordan Hankins was proud of her younger brother. Three days ago, on her Twitter page, she posted, "Stay humbled and hungry bubby," wishing her brother luck in Lawrence North’s game against Warren Central.

It was Jordan Hankins’ final post. The 2015 graduate of Lawrence North in Indianapolis, a basketball star in high school and sophomore at Northwestern, died Monday. Hankins, 19, was found in her dorm room on Monday afternoon, according to the university.

A statement from Northwestern spokesman Carsten Parmenter said there is no indication of foul play or "any danger or threat to other members of the Northwestern community."

Jared Hankins, a sophomore on the Lawrence North boys basketball team, said he and his parents, Walter and Felicia Hankins, visited Jordan at a game last week at Northwestern.

"We talked for the last time a week ago and everything seemed good," he said. "She was happy."

Northwestern coach Joe McKeown said in a statement that "Jordan was a remarkably dynamic young woman. This is a devastating loss for our basketball family. She brought an unwavering intensity and commitment to everything in her life. We will miss her enormously.

Hankins was an All-Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference selection as a player at Lawrence North, helping the team to a semistate appearance as a senior. She was also a standout in the classroom as a member of the National Honor Society.

Jordan Hankins, a guard on the women's basketball team, was found dead in her room on Monday afternoon, a University spokesman said. pic.twitter.com/tqvxl7FcuL — Daily Northwestern (@thedailynu) January 10, 2017

In a statement from Lawrence North, girls basketball coach Chris Giffin shared how Hankins was a compassionate personality in the classroom, working with students with disabilities.

"She was a multi-faceted, compassionate and extremely talented young woman," Giffin said. "She was a wonderful student-athlete and leader. Jordan had a huge heart and will be missed."

Lawrence North principal Brett Crousore said: "Jordan was kind, loving, competitive and, most importantly, well-respected by our entire school family. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends."

Jared Hankins, four years younger than his sister, is a major contributor as a sophomore at Lawrence North. He said he’ll be playing for two from now on.

"She meant a lot to me," Jared said of his sister. "She was my role model."

Kyle Neddenriep writes for The Indianapolis Star, part of the USA TODAY Network. Contributing: Associated Press.

People we lost in 2016