IOC advances plan to award 2024, 2028 Olympics to LA, Paris

LAUSANNE, Switzerland - The International Olympic Committee says it has formally proposed picking the 2024 and 2028 Olympic host cities at the same time this year.



Los Angeles and Paris now seem certain to both be awarded a Summer Games in September as the IOC tries to safeguard its signature event for the next decade.



A widely expected proposal from the IOC executive board on Friday did not address which city will go first and stage the 2024 Olympics.



A meeting of the full IOC membership from July 11-12 in Lausanne can ratify the board's request. That should set up a vote on Sept. 13 in Lima, Peru, to confirm the hosting order.

"This represents a golden opportunity for the Olympic Games and for the IOC," IOC President Thomas Bach said at a news conference Friday after an executive board meeting.



Paris and LA bid leaders could agree how to split the games in the coming weeks.

Bach praised Los Angeles and Paris as "two such great cities, two such great countries, having two candidatures who are really enthusiastic."

In a statement released in May, Los Angeles bid leaders had indicated they were only interested in hosting the 2024 Games. However, in more recent weeks, city leaders had indicated they may be more flexible and could be persuaded to accept 2028 as a date.

France's new President Emmanuel Macron has said he will come to the Olympic capital on July 11 and support the Paris lobbying effort. Both cities will present their projects to the IOC members that day.

Bach has driven the 2024-2028 idea since December, though asked his four vice presidents to explore and draft a proposal for Friday's meeting.

Choosing both cities can give the Olympics clarity and stability after more than a decade of excessive spending and cost-overruns by Olympic host cities. That has fueled local residents to sink potential bids in wealthy European countries and the United States.

