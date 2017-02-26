Organizers call off stand-in over coach's firing; school adminstration to speak

Photo: Special to 11Alive

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. -- Organizers said that a stand-in originally planned to protest the firing of a coach due to a social media post has been called off after school officials agreed to meet with them.

Originally, several parents at Strong Rock Christian School were planning the protest at the school's entrance Monday morning to force a meeting with administrators over the recent firing of its head football coach.

An organizer contacted 11Alive Sunday evening to confirm that administration planned to hold that meeting.

In a story first brought to you by 11Alive’s Alec McQuade, Fernando Bryant, a former NFL cornerback, was fired after only 20 days because of a social media posting that showed Bryant and wife Amber with a bottle of alcohol.

“This isn’t a protest; we’re going to stand under the school entrance’s awning as kids are being dropped off to school," said Tessie Robinson, one of the organizers. "Then one of our group’s representatives will go into the school and politely ask to meet with the school principal and administration.

“We’re not going to cause a disruption or a disturbance. But this entire matter has been embarrassing and we’re prepared to de-enroll our children at the school if our concerns aren’t heard and addressed.”

Robinson said more than a dozen parents have emailed school administrators about Bryant’s firing, and haven’t received any response.

Bryant told 11Alive the private Christian school asked him to resign on Feb. 19 after parents had raised issues about his past on social media. When Bryant refused to resign, he was terminated. The administration did not provide Bryant a specific post that was the reason for his termination.

"I was led to believe it was my wife’s [post]. They never showed it to me or never said anything other than a parent brought it to their attention," Bryant said.

Bryant's wife, Amber Bryant, was a television personality on Bravo's show Mother Funders, a show that follows a PTO at Bethlehem Elementary School in Locust Grove, Ga.

The termination letter, provided to 11Alive by Bryant, explicitly stated social media as the cause of his termination.

"This letter will confirm that Strong Rock Christian School has made a decision not to move forward with your employment in the position of head coach of the football team and physical education teacher. As we discussed, after we made the offer to you, some within our parent community raised concerns regarding your family’s public presence on social media and the internet and questioned whether the postings and information were consistent with our Christian values. We’re sorry that our relationship had to end before it started. We wish you the best," the letter stated.

Bryant said the school never explicitly stated employees could not drink, nor informed him of any social media guidelines.

A source within the football program provided 11Alive with a screen shot of the social media post on Amber's private Instagram account that the parent allegedly sent to the school's administration. Bryant gave 11Alive permission to show the picture.

Bryant said the picture was taken three years ago at an event for Bemagazine, an internet magazine. He said they were taking the picture for sponsors.

The source inside the football program told 11Alive the school had seen the post before Bryant was hired.

Bryant, 39, was a first round pick in the 1999 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He played 10 seasons, spending time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers, where he won a Super Bowl. He had 472 total tackles and seven interceptions in his NFL career.

Bryant was also a former defensive backs coach at Limestone College, had turned down two college coaching jobs and one high school head coaching job to accept the job at Strong Rock Christian School. He was set to begin working out with the team later this month.

