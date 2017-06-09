Patriots Super Bowl rings will make Falcons fans cringe

The New England Patriots revealed their Super Bowl rings.
As you unfortunately remember, the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in Super Bowl LI.
The ring features five Lombardi Trophies with the Patriots logo on the front. Engraved on the inside, it says, "Greatest Comeback Ever."
Introducing ring no. 5! pic.twitter.com/wGKLczbEDs— New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 10, 2017
Welcome to the family.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 10, 2017
More 📷 of the #Patriots championship ring: https://t.co/PlkJhb31Jh pic.twitter.com/nIpCTI6hLS
The Patriots trailed the Falcons 28-3 in the third quarter, but made the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history to win the game in overtime.
The Falcons and Patriots will see each other again. They play each other in Foxborough Oct. 22 on 11Alive.
