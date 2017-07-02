Paul Millsap leaving Hawks to join Denver Nuggets

Apr 26, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) holds the ball as Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) defends in the first quarter in game five of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

ATLANTA -- Paul Millsap appears to be on the way out.

The former Atlanta Hawks power forward has agreed to a three-year, $90 million deal with the Denver Nuggets, according to The Vertical. Millsap cannot sign the deal until the NBA's moratorium period ends on July 7.

Millsap opted out of the final year of his contract with the Hawks to enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. Multiple reports stated new general manager Travis Schlenk wasn't willing to offer the four-time All-Star a maximum contract

Denver visited Atlanta to meet with Millsap on Saturday, according to multiple reports. It appears they were able to persuade him.

The Hawks have now lost all five of their regular starters from the 2014-15 season in which the Hawks won a franchise-best 60 games and went to the Eastern Conference Finals.

While Schlenk won't call the next era a rebuild, that appears to be exactly what's happening.

Millsap played four seasons with the Hawks after joining the team from the Utah Jazz. Last season, he averaged a career high 18.1 points per game.

