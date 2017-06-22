Philadelphia 76ers draft Markelle Fultz No. 1 overall in NBA Draft

Jun 22, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; De'Aaron Fox (right) helps Markelle Fultz with his bow tie before the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)

After several trades and plenty of pre-draft chatter, the night is finally here.

Follow all of USA TODAY Sports' NBA draft analysis here, featuring picks and grades from reporter Adi Joseph. We will be updating this file regularly as picks are filed and trades are confirmed

A word on the grades: Yes, we are aware that the quality of an NBA draft selection usually isn't obvious for several years, let alone several minutes. But the goal here is to base grades on a prospect's value at the given spot — for instance, a player predicted to go 15th might not be wise to take third — and the player's fit within a team's goals, system and positional needs.

With that said, here's the NBA Draft pick order, which will be updated as each pick is made:

First round

1. Philadelphia 76ers: PG Markelle Fultz, Washington

There wasn't really much doubt whom the 76ers were trading up for when they swapped picks with and gave a future first-rounder to the Boston Celtics. Fultz is a particularly great fit for Philadelphia because he can play off the ball more than many point guards, which will allow elite-passing forward Ben Simmons to run the offense and Joel Embiid to have many options in pick-and-rolls. Fultz is the most likely future star in this class, and he was the right choice at No. 1.

2. Los Angeles Lakers: PG Lonzo Ball, UCLA

The Lakers didn't just take it easy and coast into this decision. They considered a lot of players, and they landed on the same conclusion we did: Ball was the best fit for their franchise. The trade of D'Angelo Russell ends any worries about fit and makes clear that the Lakers, who have a decent young core otherwise, will be Ball's team through and through. He's the type of player who will define your playing style, though that doesn't make him an automatic star.

Grade: A-

3. Boston Celtics: SF Jayson Tatum, Duke

When the Celtics made their trade with the 76ers, many expected this pick to be used on Josh Jackson. He undoubtedly was the most coveted by other teams on the trade market, and he fit the Celtics' style of play and preference in drafting. But that's part of what makes Tatum, the draft's most natural scorer, such a good fit: He's different. He's not at all like Jaylen Brown or Jae Crowder, and he gives the Celtics some of the scoring ability they lacked when Isaiah Thomas was off the court. He's also incredibly polished, though that could be interpreted as a lack of upside.

Grade: B+

4. Phoenix Suns: SF Josh Jackson, Kansas

Second on our draft big board, Jackson has an incredible mix of motor and athleticism that allows him to be everywhere. He'll immediately be an improvement on the Suns' awful defense, and that should allow him to complement Devin Booker quite nicely. The Suns could have targeted a point guard, but they instead made the smart decision to stick with best available player.

Grade: A

5. Sacramento Kings: PG De'Aaron Fox, Kentucky

There's a reason this pick was confirmed by reporters including USA TODAY Sports' Sam Amick before the Suns' pick was made official: Fox is a strong fit with the Kings, in need of a leader and a point guard. He'll join a team with athletic big men (including fellow former Wildcats Willie Cauley-Stein and Skal Labissiere) and a shooting guard whom the Kings believe has star potential in Buddy Hield. There are issues with Fox's game, mostly his shooting and his super-thin frame. But he has a terrific feel for the game and a work ethic that should help him with his deficiencies.

Grade: B+

6. Orlando Magic: PF Jonathan Isaac, Florida State

A late riser in the draft and in his basketball career, Isaac has more defensive potential than anyone else in this draft class. He should be able to defend at all five positions, similar to Kevin Garnett or Anthony Davis on the defensive side, if he fulfills his massive potential. The Magic are desperate for offensive help, but Isaac was easily the best available player at this point in the draft, and Orlando's new front office loves long, athletic, versatile players.

Grade: A

7. Chicago Bulls (via Timberwolves)

TRADE NOTE: The Bulls and Timberwolves agreed to a trade that sends Jimmy Butler and No. 16 to the Timberwolves and Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and No. 7 to the Bulls, USA TODAY Sports' Sam Amick and Jeff Zillgitt confirmed. More details on the trade here.

