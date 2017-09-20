Philips Arena to host 2018 McDonald's All-American Games

ATLANTA - Atlanta has been named as the host city for 2018 McDonald’s All American Games, marking the first time the tournament has been played here since 1992.

The 2018 Games will be played on March 28, 2018 at Philips Arena, home of the Hawks.

The city also previously hosted the 1983 games.

Since 1977, 41 McDonald’s All American Boys and 18 McDonald’s All American Girls players have hailed from Georgia, including Dwight Howard in 2004.

The move follows a successful run of the All American Games in Chicago. In 2011, the Games returned to Chicago which hosted the event for seven consecutive years, culminating in the 40th annual Games in 2017. Over that time, more than 100,000 fans attended the games.

Prior to the extended stay in Chicago, the annual games previously took place in different cities each year.

Philips Arena is currently undergoing a major renovation which should be finished by the time the games will be played next year.

