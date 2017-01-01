Pipeline protesters rappel from ceiling at NFL game

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Two protester rappelled from the ceiling of US Bank Stadium during the Minnesota Vikings home game against Chicago on Sunday.

The protesters, one wearing a Brett Farve jersey, hung from the ceiling next to a banner that read "Divest" in all caps. Under it was the hashtag #NoDAPL, which represents a protest movement against the Dakota Pipeline.

The stadium's commission released a statement during the event:

"Two individuals appeared to have climbed over a guard rail to access the ridge truss. We immediately dispatched on-site Minneapolis police and fire departments to the scene and cleared the seating section below. We are working with all stadium partners, and our primary focus is on the safety of the fans and these two individuals. Officials are actively working to get them down safely. We will continue to update media on the situation."

This is not the first time a protest like this has occurred at an NFL stadium. Last season, protestors rappelled from Bank of America Stadium during a Monday Night Football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Indianapolis Colts.

A video on Twitter shows the protesters getting detained after the game.

Here are images of the scene:

There is a guy in a #Vikings Brett Favre jersey hanging from a banner inside US Bank Stadium. For real. pic.twitter.com/MJRtqNX9Zz — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) January 1, 2017

