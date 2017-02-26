Protest planned Monday morning over football coach's firing

Photo: Special to 11Alive

LOCUST GROVE, Ga -- Several parents at Strong Rock Christian School are planning a protest Monday morning over the recent firing of the school’s head football coach.

In a story first brought to you by 11Alive’s Alec McQuade, Fernando Bryant, a former NFL cornerback, was fired after only 20 days because of a social media posting that showed Bryant and wife Amber with a bottle of alcohol.

On Sunday, 11Alive received a tip from one of the school’s parents, who said a protest was being set for 7:30 am, prior to the beginning of the school day. The parent did not wish to be identified.

Bryant told 11Alive the private Christian school asked him to resign on Feb. 19 after parents had raised issues about his past on social media. When Bryant refused to resign, he was terminated. The administration did not provide Bryant a specific post that was the reason for his termination.

"I was led to believe it was my wife’s [post]. They never showed it to me or never said anything other than a parent brought it to their attention," Bryant said.

Bryant's wife, Amber Bryant, was a television personality on Bravo's show Mother Funders, a show that follows a PTO at Bethlehem Elementary School in Locust Grove, Ga.

The termination letter, provided to 11Alive by Bryant, explicitly stated social media as the cause of his termination.

"This letter will confirm that Strong Rock Christian School has made a decision not to move forward with your employment in the position of head coach of the football team and physical education teacher. As we discussed, after we made the offer to you, some within our parent community raised concerns regarding your family’s public presence on social media and the internet and questioned whether the postings and information were consistent with our Christian values. We’re sorry that our relationship had to end before it started. We wish you the best," the letter stated.

Bryant said the school never explicitly stated employees could not drink, nor informed him of any social media guidelines.

A source within the football program provided 11Alive with a screen shot of the social media post on Amber's private Instagram account that the parent allegedly sent to the school's administration. Bryant gave 11Alive permission to show the picture.

Bryant said the picture was taken three years ago at an event for Bemagazine, an internet magazine. He said they were taking the picture for sponsors.

The source inside the football program told 11Alive the school had seen the post before Bryant was hired.

Bryant, 39, was a first round pick in the 1999 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He played 10 seasons, spending time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers, where he won a Super Bowl. He had 472 total tackles and seven interceptions in his NFL career.

Bryant was also a former defensive backs coach at Limestone College, had turned down two college coaching jobs and one high school head coaching job to accept the job at Strong Rock Christian School. He was set to begin working out with the team later this month.

