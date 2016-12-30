R.E.M. bassist wants UGA coach fired

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Mike Mills, the bassist and founding member of the alternative rock band R.E.M. and a UGA graduate, is publicly calling for the Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator Jim Chaney to be fired during the team's bowl game.

Fire Jim Chaney. Now. During the game. #DAWGSvsFROGS — Mike Mills (@m_millsey) December 30, 2016

Chaney, who was hired by head coach Kirby Smart during the previous off-season, has been heavily criticized as the season progressed and Georgia accumulated a disappointing seven-win regular season. Running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel even met with him during the season to complain about the team not running the ball enough.

The Bulldogs had the third-worst total offense in the SEC this season.

Mills might try to use that alumnus status to get his way. But Smart has defended Chaney lately, but also has acknowledged and accepted some of the blame for Georgia's offensive woes.

So it's probably not "The End of Jim Chaney as We Know It."

The Bulldogs currently trail in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl to the TCU Horned Frogs.

