Report: Bobby Knight was investigated by FBI for allegedly groping women at U.S. spy agency

Hall of Fame basketball coach Bobby Knight allegedly groped or touched four women at a U.S. spy agency two years ago, The Washington Post reported on Friday.

The alleged inappropriate conduct by Knight took place at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) in Fort Belvoir, Va., in July 2015. Knight was at the NGA to give a leadership lecture.

The women claim that Knight's inappropriate groping or touching occurred in brief encounters before and after his presentation, according to the newspaper. The allegations led to investigations by the FBI and U.S. Army, according to the report.

One of the women lodged a sex and race discrimination complaint with the Department of Defense.

Federal prosecutors decided not to bring charges against Knight after an FBI investigation, which included an interview at Knight's home in Montana last July.

"There was no credible evidence to support any of the allegations, and that was determined by the FBI and the Army," Jim Voyles, Knight's attorney, said in an email to USA TODAY Sports.

