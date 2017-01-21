WXIA
Report: Braves to sign free agent catcher Kurt Suzuki

Alec McQuade, WXIA 1:01 PM. EST January 21, 2017

The Atlanta Braves have reached an agreement to sign catcher Kurt Suzuki, according to multiple reports.

Reports state that the deal is for one year with a minimum of $1.5 million with an additional $2.5 million in incentives.

Suzuki became a free agent after playing three seasons with the Minnesota Twins. Prior to that, Sizuki played with the Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics in his 10 total seasons in the major leagues. He was an All-Star in 2014 with the Twins.

Suzuki has 519 career RBIs and 83 home runs. Last season, he passed Shane Victorino for the most RBIs by a player from Hawaii. He batted .258 with eight home runs and 49 RBIs last season. 

The Braves went into the offseason needing to find more proven experience at the catcher position after A.J. Pierzynski became a free agent, leaving Tyler Flowers, Anthony Recker and Tuffy Gosewisch as the catchers on the Braves' 25-man roster.

According to Ken Rosenthal, the Suzuki acquisition will put Recker in play for trades.

