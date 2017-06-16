Report: Draft pick Kyle Wright signs record-breaking deal with Braves

Jun 24, 2015; Omaha, NE, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kyle Wright (44) throws during the game against the Virginia Cavaliers in game three of the College World Series Finals at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bruce Thorson, Bruce Thorson)

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves agreed to terms with their first-round draft pick Kyle Wright, the team announced on Friday.

Wright was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft on Wednesday. Multiple top scouts and experts thought the right-handed pitcher from Vanderbilt would be the first pick of the draft. However, Wright fell to the Braves. Royce Lewis was the No. 1 overall pick to the Minnesota Twins.

According to multiple reports, the Braves will pay Wright like the first pick in the Draft. MLB's Mark Bowman said Wright will receive a $7-million signing bonus, which is more than the pick value. It will set a new record. The previous record under the current bonus system was Kris Bryant in 2013 when he received a $6.7 million bonus.

Wright, 21, was named to the first-team All-SEC and second team All-American by Baseball America this year. This season, he was 5-6 with a 3.40 ERA in 16 starts. He struck out 121 and walked 31 batters. In 61 career games, he was 19-11 with a 2.78 ERA.

He features a mid-90s fastball as well as developing breaking pitches, including a strong curveball. He towers on the mound at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds.

Wright is a native of Huntsville, Ala.

The Braves are introducing Wright Friday afternoon at a press conference.

The Braves' second-round pick Drew Waters is expected to sign his deal on Saturday.

