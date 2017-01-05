Report: Hawks finalize trade involving Kyle Korver

Atlanta Hawks guard Kyle Korver (26) watches during a timeout during the first half in game six of the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Mark L. Baer-USA TODAY Sports

NEW ORLEANS -- The Atlanta Hawks have finalized a deal to send guard Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to The Vertical.

The deal has not yet been made public.The Hawks would not comment or confirm the trade during Thursday's game.

The Hawks traded Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers for their 2019 first-round draft pick and Mike Dunleavy Jr., according to The Vertical. In a separate deal, the Cavs sent their 2017 first-round pick to Portland to get back their 2018 first-round pick, according to multiple reports.

Dunleavy, who is in his 15th season in the NBA, is averaging a career-low 4.6 points per game with the Cavaliers this season, but is shooting at 40 percent. He averages just 15.9 minutes per game.

The Vertical reported that Dunleavy could likely end up involved in a future trade by the Hawks.

Korver was seen warming up with the Hawks for their regular season game against the New Orleans Pelicans. He did not start in Thursday game, but he was seen on the bench. He did not play at all in the first half.

Korver is averaging 9.5 points per game and two three pointers per game. He has been with the Hawks since 2012. Korver is in the final year of his contract. He was an All-Star last season. He has $5.2 million remaining for this season, according to spotrac.

Rumors began earlier in the week that the Hawks were talking to several teams about trading Paul Millsap.

