Report: Paul Millsap opts out of contract, will test free agency

Apr 24, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) signs autographs before a game against the Washington Wizards in game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brett Davis, Brett Davis)

ATLANTA -- To the surprise of few, Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap has opted out of the final year of his contract and will enter free agency, according to The Vertical.

Millsap opted out of his $21.4 million player option for next season. Last season, he averaged 18.1 points per game and nearly eight rebounds and four assists.

Millsap was a part of the Hawks' 60-win season and run to the Eastern Conference Finals three seasons ago. But since, the team's win percentage has dropped, many of the teammates around Millsap from that season have left and there were rumors he would be used as a trading piece during the last trade deadline.

Since then, the Hawks have made it quite clear that the four-time All-Star is a priority.

"I think Paul and his agent and his advisors are really quite knowledgeable about what we’re trying to build here at the Atlanta Hawks," team owner Tony Ressler said earlier this month.

He brought up things such as the $50 million practice facility, the Philips Arena remodel and D-league organization that are supposed to be incentives for Millsap to stay in Atlanta.

"You might make the assumption that I’m certainly going to make a further effort so that they are aware from that," Ressler said. "All of this should be viewed as a positive. Not just from Paul, but from every player, current and potential because this is a further commitment to take the franchise to the next level."

Millsap said at the end of the season that he would likely opt out.

"It's something me and my family and agent have to sit down and talk about, " Millsap said. "I'm proud of this group, what we accomplished this year. I still think we can win with this team. I think that these playoffs have been cut short. I feel we could have got a lot further, but I like this team."

Millsap can join a new team beginning July 6 when the moratorium period ends. He can reach a verbal agree with a team beginning July 1.

Last season, the Hawks were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Washington Wizards. They are currently in a search for a new general manager.

Millsap joined the Hawks in 2013 from the Utah Jazz. He was a second round pick in the 2006 NBA Draft out of Louisiana Tech.

