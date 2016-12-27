ATLANTA, Ga – Alabama head coach Nick Saban compared the University of Washington's defense to the NFL's Seatte Seahawks on Monday.
Both Saban and Chris Petersen met the media for the first time in advance of Saturday's historic Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
“I don’t know about that comparison,” Petersen said. “Our secondary played well. Our whole defense will be tested like we haven’t been tested yet because of the balance that Alabama brings to the table.”
Petersen is impressed that Alabama’s senior class has won 50 games over their college football careers.
“It’s amazing what Alabama is doing, the level that they compete at,” he said. “It’s a combination of really good players and they’re coached well.”
Alabama is heavily favored to win Saturday’s 3 pm game and another national championship.
This is the last time the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will be held in the Georgia Dome. Next year, it moves into the new Mercedes Benz Stadium. The new venue will also host the next college football national championship game on Jan. 8, 2018.
