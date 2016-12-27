Alabama head coach Nick Saban. IMAGE CHICK-FIL-A PEACH BOWL

ATLANTA, Ga – Alabama head coach Nick Saban compared the University of Washington's defense to the NFL's Seatte Seahawks on Monday.

Both Saban and Chris Petersen met the media for the first time in advance of Saturday's historic Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

“I don’t know about that comparison,” Petersen said. “Our secondary played well. Our whole defense will be tested like we haven’t been tested yet because of the balance that Alabama brings to the table.”

For the first time, the game is part of the college football national championship semifinals. One of those teams will advance to the national championship game to face No. 2 Ohio State or third-ranked Clemson, depending on the outcome of this year’s Fiesta Bowl.

“In a playoff you’re all-in,” Saban, whose Alabama team is ranked No. 1 in the nation, said. “You have to go 1-0 or you’re out. Is this a bowl game or a playoff game? Every player has to decide that mindset for themselves; every coach has to decide for themselves. We are trying to create a balance for everyone in our organization because it is a playoff game.”

“We always want the players to enjoy and appreciate the moment,” Petersen said. “We want them to appreciate the different venues, the hostile environments we go into. We come here for a week and you get all of these cool events. There’s plenty of time to do that and still be focused on the task at hand and why we’re here.”

Petersen is impressed that Alabama’s senior class has won 50 games over their college football careers.

“It’s amazing what Alabama is doing, the level that they compete at,” he said. “It’s a combination of really good players and they’re coached well.”

Alabama is heavily favored to win Saturday’s 3 pm game and another national championship.

This is the last time the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will be held in the Georgia Dome. Next year, it moves into the new Mercedes Benz Stadium. The new venue will also host the next college football national championship game on Jan. 8, 2018.

