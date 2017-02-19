Sager Strong: The can't miss moment from the NBA's All-Star weekend

Feb 18, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; NBA former player Shaquille O'Neal help Craig Sager's son Ryan score a basket to raise money for the Sager Strong Foundation in the three-point contest during NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Derick E. Hingle, Derick E. Hingle)

The NBA's All-Star Saturday was must-watch television.

It had nothing to do with the three-point or dunk contests. Those were ordinary.

Instead, it was a special moment in between that tugged on the heart strings and reminded all of us why we love sports.

TNT put on a separate three-point contest that was to raise money for the Sager Foundation, a foundation in honor of the station's late NBA reporter Craig Sager who died earlier this year of acute myeloid leukemia.

Sager worked for Turner Sports in Atlanta. His son, Craig Sager Jr., is a frequent guest on 11Alive's Sports Extra.

As Ernie Johnson was introducing the shooters, retired basketball player Reggie Miller interrupted him and pulled more stars, like James Harden, Candace Parker and DJ Khlaed on to the court to participate. For each made three, $10,000 would be donated.

"Anything for Sages, we all love Sages," Miller said while taking off his jacket and calling people from the crowd to participate.

The shooters were dropping threes with ease. The crowd went nuts when Khaled made a shot.

But the best moment came after $130,000 was raised for the foundation. Stephen Curry tried to make a half-court shot to raise the total up to $500,000, but he was unsuccessful. Instead, Shaquille O'Neal lifted Sager's son to give him a chance to make a dunk, and he got nothing but net.

An incredibly emotional moment in honor of one of the flashiest, most honorable sideline reporters in the game, and likely the best moment from NBA's All-Star weekend.

