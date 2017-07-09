SEC Media Days schedule and guests

It's the unofficial start of the college football season.
SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama begin on Monday and run through Thursday.
It's when hundreds of media members gather at the Wynfrey Hotel and listen to every head coach from the SEC and the commissioner speak. The press and bloggers also get to ask questions to three players each coach brings.
It's just a big show, but there are usually a couple big headlines that come out of it. The big topics this year will include the NCAA's new early signing period for college football and transfer rules.
For UGA, topics will likely include the Bulldogs being one of the favorites to win in the SEC East, head coach Kirby Smart's success on the recruiting trail, the development of Jacob Eason with a new quarterback coming in, and the senior running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel returning for one last season.
Fans can watch nearly all of SEC Media Days on the ESPN Networks. Here's the schedule:
Monday
Arkansas
Coach Bret Bielema
QB Austin Allen, Sr.
OL Frank Ragnow, Sr.
DB Kevin Richardson II, Sr.
LSU
Coach Ed Orgeron
WR D.J. Clark, Sr.
RB Derrius Guice, Jr.
Christian LaCounture, Sr.
Tennessee
Coach Butch Jones
DB Emmanuel Moseley, Sr.
OL Jason Robertson
DL Kendal Vickers
Tuesday
Georgia
Coach Kirby Smart
RB, Nick Chubb, Sr.
RB, Sony Michel, Sr.
LB, Roquan Smith, Jr.
Vanderbilt
Coach Derek Mason
LB Oren Burks, Sr.
QB Kyle Shurmer, Jr.
RB Ralph Webb, Sr.
Mississippi State
Coach Dan Mullen
WR Donald Gray, Sr.
LB Dez Harris, Sr.
OL Martinas Rankin, Sr.
Florida
Coach Jim McElwain
DB Duke Dawson, Sr.
DB Marcell Harris, Sr.
OL Martez Ivey, Jr.
Wednesday
Alabama
Coach Nick Saban
OL Bradley Bozeman, Sr.
DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jr.
WR Calvin Ridley, Jr.
Missouri
Coach Barry Odom
LB Eric Beisel, Sr.
QB Drew Lock, Jr.
WR J'Mon Moore, Sr.
Texas A&M
Coach Kevin Sumlin
WR Christian Kirk, Jr.
OL Koda Martin, Jr.
DB Armani Watts, Sr.
Kentucky
Coach Mark Stoops
S Mike Edwards, Jr.
QB Stephenson Johnson, Sr.
LB Courtney Love, Sr.
Thursday
South Carolina
Coach Will Muschamp
QB Jake Bentley, So.
WR Deebo Samuel, Jr.
TE Hayden Hurst, Jr.
Ole Miss
Coach Hugh Freeze
OL Javon Patterson, Jr.
QB Shea Patterson, So.
DT Breeland Speaks, Jr.
Auburn
Coach Gus Malzahn
K Daniel Carlson, Dr.
DB Tray Matthews, Sr.
OL Braden Smith, Sr.
