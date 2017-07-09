SEC Media Days schedule and guests

Jul 15, 2015; Birmingham, AL, USA; General view of a microphone with an SEC logo while Kentucky Wildcats safety A.J. Stamps (background) speaks to media during SEC media day at the Wynfrey Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Shanna Lockwood, Shanna Lockwood)

It's the unofficial start of the college football season.

SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama begin on Monday and run through Thursday.

It's when hundreds of media members gather at the Wynfrey Hotel and listen to every head coach from the SEC and the commissioner speak. The press and bloggers also get to ask questions to three players each coach brings.

It's just a big show, but there are usually a couple big headlines that come out of it. The big topics this year will include the NCAA's new early signing period for college football and transfer rules.

For UGA, topics will likely include the Bulldogs being one of the favorites to win in the SEC East, head coach Kirby Smart's success on the recruiting trail, the development of Jacob Eason with a new quarterback coming in, and the senior running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel returning for one last season.

Fans can watch nearly all of SEC Media Days on the ESPN Networks. Here's the schedule:

Monday

Arkansas

Coach Bret Bielema

QB Austin Allen, Sr.

OL Frank Ragnow, Sr.

DB Kevin Richardson II, Sr.

LSU

Coach Ed Orgeron

WR D.J. Clark, Sr.

RB Derrius Guice, Jr.

Christian LaCounture, Sr.

Tennessee

Coach Butch Jones

DB Emmanuel Moseley, Sr.

OL Jason Robertson

DL Kendal Vickers

Tuesday

Georgia

Coach Kirby Smart

RB, Nick Chubb, Sr.

RB, Sony Michel, Sr.

LB, Roquan Smith, Jr.

Vanderbilt

Coach Derek Mason

LB Oren Burks, Sr.

QB Kyle Shurmer, Jr.

RB Ralph Webb, Sr.

Mississippi State

Coach Dan Mullen

WR Donald Gray, Sr.

LB Dez Harris, Sr.

OL Martinas Rankin, Sr.

Florida

Coach Jim McElwain

DB Duke Dawson, Sr.

DB Marcell Harris, Sr.

OL Martez Ivey, Jr.

Wednesday

Alabama

Coach Nick Saban

OL Bradley Bozeman, Sr.

DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jr.

WR Calvin Ridley, Jr.

Missouri

Coach Barry Odom

LB Eric Beisel, Sr.

QB Drew Lock, Jr.

WR J'Mon Moore, Sr.

Texas A&M

Coach Kevin Sumlin

WR Christian Kirk, Jr.

OL Koda Martin, Jr.

DB Armani Watts, Sr.

Kentucky

Coach Mark Stoops

S Mike Edwards, Jr.

QB Stephenson Johnson, Sr.

LB Courtney Love, Sr.

Thursday

South Carolina

Coach Will Muschamp

QB Jake Bentley, So.

WR Deebo Samuel, Jr.

TE Hayden Hurst, Jr.

Ole Miss

Coach Hugh Freeze

OL Javon Patterson, Jr.

QB Shea Patterson, So.

DT Breeland Speaks, Jr.

Auburn

Coach Gus Malzahn

K Daniel Carlson, Dr.

DB Tray Matthews, Sr.

OL Braden Smith, Sr.

