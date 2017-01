Jose Fernandez #16 of the Miami Marlins converses with Tyler Flowers #25 of the Atlanta Braves after an onfield altercation in the seventh inning where Jose Ramirez #40 was ejected at Turner Field (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

SMYRNA, Ga -- Single-game tickets for the Atlanta Braves inaugural season at SunTrust Park will go on sale on March 10.

According to the team, six-game ticket packages go on sale on Feb. 7.

The Braves first game at their new Smyrna ballpark is on April 14 against the San Diego Padres.

PHOTOS: Fans flock to final Braves game at Turner Field

(© 2017 WXIA)