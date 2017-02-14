Snitker: Rodriguez family is out of hospital, recovering after awful accident

CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 17: Sean Rodriguez #3 of the Pittsburgh Pirates stands in the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 17, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Pittsburgh defeated Cincinnati 7-3. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) (Photo: Kirk Irwin, 2016 Getty Images)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker said that utility player Sean Rodriguez and his family seem to be improving after an accident in Miami that sent them to the hospital.

As pitchers and catchers reported on Tuesday, Snitker told the media that he spoke to Rodriguez while on his way to spring training.

"I didn't even really ask him about him. I was more concerned how your kids are, your wife and your family pretty much," Snitker said.

"I think everyone's out of the hospital and mending," he said. "He was just explaining all that to me. I saw the video and everything. It was just horrific. But he sounded good. I left him, and he was like, 'I'll see you next week.' I'm just glad his children are okay and his wife. It's tough. It's scary."

The Braves signed Rodriguez to a two-year, $11.5 million deal in November. His shoulder was injured on Jan. 28 when a stolen police car rammed into his family's vehicle in Miami. His wife suffered broken bones in her legs and needed surgery on her wrist, according to her Twitter. His two children suffered non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the stolen police car was killed in the accident.

Multiple reports say that he could miss the entire 2017 season. The Braves acquired second baseman Brandon Phillips from the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

PHOTOS | Braves report to Spring Training

(© 2017 WXIA)