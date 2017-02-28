Soccer player saves opponent's life after scary collision

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - APRIL 24: General view during the Czech First League match between Bohemians 1905 and FK Mlada Boleslav at the Synot Tip Arena on April 24, 2011 in Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Adamek Ladislav/EuroFootball/Getty Images) (Photo: EuroFootball, 2011 AFP)

The quick ability to recognize and react by Francis Kone prevented tragedy.

Bohemians goalkeeper Martin Berkovec was unconscious after colliding with his teammate during the team's home match against Slovacko on Monday.

Kone, who also collided with the keeper, was able to get back up. He instantly checked on Berkovec who was not breathing. Video shows that Kone put his fingers in Berkovec's mouth. He told the media after the match that he was preventing the keeper from swallowing his own tongue.

"It wasn't the first time I have done that. It's something like the fourth time. Twice in Africa, once in Thailand," Kone told Czech media after the match ended in a scoreless draw. "I immediately checked to see if he had swallowed his tongue."

Berkovec, 28, and his teammate were taken to the hospital. An announcement during the game revealed that the two were both well and would recover.

Berkovec sent Kone a message on his Facebook, thanking him for saving his life.

"I would like to thank Francis Kone for his quick action in saving me during today's match," Berkovec wrote. "I am grateful for the prompt help, and once again THANK YOU!!!"

Kone, 26, also posted a message. It translates to: "I'd like to say thank you to God for having removed a colleague of the worst, because without him we would know today invaded of thoughts regrettable. Thanks also to all those who from near and far have written me or called for this gesture of state of sportsmanship and human. I hope Martin and Daniel will recover quickly to return to the lawn."

Here is the video:

