Atlanta makes list of 32 potential host cities for 2026 World Cup

ATLANTA - Atlanta is now one of the 32 cities on the list of North American host cities for the 2026 World Cup.

The United Bid Committee announced the list on Wednesday, narrowing the field down to 25 cities in the United States, four cities in Canada and three cities in Mexico.

“As we move to the next stage of the bid process, we’re even more confident we have everything needed to deliver the largest, most compelling FIFA World Cup™ in history and help accelerate the growth of soccer across North America and around the world,” said United Bid Chairman Sunil Gulati. “We have more than double the number of cities required to stage matches in 2026. We have a vision for growing the game and engaging fans as never before. Our biggest challenge will be finding ways to honor the enthusiasm of all the people across Canada, Mexico and the United States through the development of our united hosting concept.”

During the next stage, the committee will work to whittle the list further. Representatives from the 32 potential host cities will travel to Houston during the week of November 13 for a working session with the United Bid Committee.

Each of the 32 cities features existing or already planned stadiums and other world-class infrastructure that meets or exceeds the requirements outlined by FIFA for staging the World Cup. The United Bid Committee says they will continue to engage with the nine cities that are not advancing to the next stage of the process, noting that they, and others are still being considered as possible locations for team base camps or other competition-related venues or events leading up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The full list of potential host cities is listed below:

Canada (4)

Edmonton, Alberta

Montréal, Québec

Toronto, Ontario

Vancouver, British Columbia

Mexico (3)

Guadalajara, Jalisco

Mexico City, Mexico

Monterrey, Nuevo León

United States (25)

Atlanta, Georgia

Baltimore, Maryland

Boston, Massachusetts

Charlotte, North Carolina

Cincinnati, Ohio

Chicago, Illinois

Dallas, Texas

Denver, Colorado

Detroit, Michigan

Houston, Texas

Kansas City, Missouri

Las Vegas, Nevada

Los Angeles, California

Miami, Florida

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Nashville, Tennessee

New York/New Jersey

Orlando, Florida

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Phoenix, Arizona

Salt Lake City, Utah

San Francisco Bay Area

Seattle, Washington

Tampa, Florida

Washington, DC

