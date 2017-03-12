Atlanta overwhelms Minnesota 6-1 in snowy home opener

Atlanta United midfielder Julian Gressel (24) dribbles around Minnesota United midfielder Rasmus Schuller (20) during the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. (Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Josef Martinez had three goals, Miguel Almiron scored twice and Atlanta United spoiled fellow expansion club Minnesota United's snowy home opener with a 6-1 victory Sunday.

Jacob Peterson scored the last goal for Atlanta, which joined MLS this season with Minnesota for the league's 21st and 22 teams. Atlanta was coming off a 2-1 home loss to the New York Red Bulls in its opener.

Atlanta built its side more aggressively than the long-term approach Minnesota took. The difference was clear, unlike the weather. A bright orange ball was used for better visibility, and there were multiple stoppages in play so the lines could be cleared with blowers.

The announced crowd at the University of Minnesota football stadium was 35,043.

Kevin Molino scored for the Loons. They lost 5-1 at Portland last week in their opener.

