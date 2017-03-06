Atlanta United addressing anti-gay chant at first match

Midfielder Yamil Asad #11 of Atlanta United (left) scores the first goal of the game, and the first goal in Atlanta United history, during the game(Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta United says it is "taking measures internally" to address an anti-gay chant used by some fans attending the team's first Major League Soccer match.



United spokesman Winkler said Monday the team was aware of the chant during Sunday night's 2-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls. In a statement to The Associated Press, the team said "inappropriate chants have no place in our matches" and fans participating in those chants will be removed from games.



Some fans complained about Atlanta fans chanting a Spanish word at New York players that is an offensive term for a male prostitute.



Atlanta drew a sellout crowd of 55,297 for its first MLS game. The team made announcements before the game asking fans to avoid abusive behavior.

RELATED:

Atlanta United FC prove they belong in city's sports culture after debut | What Yamil Asad had to say about scoring first goal in ATLUTD history

Red Bulls rally to spoil ATLUTD's debut | MLS couldn't believe ATLUTD's first game sold out, told Arthur Blank to check the numbers

The full statement from Atlanta United:

"Atlanta United does not support or condone the use of offensive language. We strive to foster a positive, enthusiastic and inclusive environment for all fans, and inappropriate chants have no place at our matches. Fans found to be participating in this behavior will be subject to removal from the building."

PHOTOS | Atlanta United FC's inaugural match

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.