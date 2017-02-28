ATLANTA - As Atlanta's professional soccer team prepares to play their first game, season ticket sales are soaring. According to the team, Atlanta United has sold more than 30,000 season tickets.

This is the highest number of season ticket sales for a Major League Soccer expansion team.

The sales also rank them second in the league for season ticket sales this season.

Backing the team will be a group of supporters groups. Each MLS team has several groups of diehard fans that form cheering sections in the stands and lead the entire stadium in chants.

Atlanta's largest will be Terminus Legion, which Jorge Alonso is a member of.

"Many of us have been waiting for this for 10, 12, 15 years, or our entire lives," Alonso said when asked about a Atlanta having a professional soccer team.

Similar to in Europe and around the rest of MLS, Atlanta supporters groups are creating chants specific to their team and city.

"We've been talking about 'Georgia on My Mind,' we've been talking about adapting some of the rap songs and we already have a couple that are true to Atlanta, so you're going to see a little bit of everything," Alonso said.

If season ticket sales translate into match attendance, the team will have one of the top totals in the league. Soccer Stadium Digest tracks attendance and reports the Seattle Sounders had an average of 42,000 attendees per match in 2016 with Orlando City SC coming in second with 31,000.

Atlanta United's 30,000 season tickets sold don't include additional single game tickets.

The team will play their inaugural match on March 5 against New York Red Bull.

The team's permanent home will be the Mercedez-Benz Stadium once it's completed.

Team President Darren Eales said plans originally called for hosting around 29,000 fans during games at Mercedez-Benz Stadium. Demand for tickets has now pushed that number up to 40,000 in the stadium's lower bowl and mezzanine level.

The top level will be covered with a curtain, "to make it feel more atmospheric and keep the noise in and create the soccer atmosphere we're looking for," Eales said. "But the way things are going we might be opening up the whole stadium for a number of games."

Until construction is complete, United will play its first 8 home games at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Eales told 11Alive Bobby Dodd should be packed on Sunday.

"We are going to have over 50,000 already at Bobby Dodd Stadium, there is limited availability - so it is going to be a sell-out," Eales said. "We're excited about that."

Single game tickets are still available and range in price from $25 to $90. Season tickets are also up for grabs. Atlanta United is deeming fans who purchase season tickets this year Founding Members, a distinction that comes with special perks.

Eales said the atmosphere will be different than a baseball, basketball or football game. He is urging everyone to check out at least one game.

"Be part of the 55,000 at the first ever Atlanta United game and sample this atmosphere that is unlike any other sport in America," he said. "Hopefully they will get the bug and want to come back to more games."

