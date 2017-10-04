Atlanta United fan who threw water bottle at ref arrested

Oct 3, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; A detailed view of the Atlanta United logo is seen before players walk on the pitch against Minnesota United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brett Davis, Brett Davis)

ATLANTA -- Atlanta United FC removed a fan from the support section at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday after the Five Stripes supporter threw a water bottle at a referee, the club confirmed. The fan was arrested following the incident.

It happened during Atlanta United's 3-2 loss to Minnesota United.

The fan threw the water bottle at the referee, Armando Villarreal, while he was approaching the section to review goalkeeper Kyle Reynish's tackle on Abu Danladi, which a review determined occurred outside the penalty area.

As the referee was walking, the fan threw the water bottle, and it exploded on him. Villarreal pointed at his head to indicate that it had hit him.

Atlanta United released the following statement:

"An arrest has been made and criminal charges have been filed regarding the incident at last night’s Atlanta United match. Our club is committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all fans, players, officials and guests at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Disrespectful, reckless or dangerous behavior will not be tolerated at Atlanta United matches."

After the video review, the referee gave Reynich a red card for denying a goal-scoring opportunity in the 60th minute.

Keeper Alex Tambakis entered the game and made his MLS debut. He allowed Minnesota United's game-winning goal in 96th minute from Kevin Molino.

It was Atlanta United FC's first loss in their new stadium. They remain in third place in the east.

Before the season began, Atlanta United president Darren Eales wrote a letter to fans regarding behavior.

However, at the team's first match at Bobby Dodd Stadium, fans chanted an anti-gay chant. The team said at the time it would take the necessary measures to remove fans who violate the code of conduct.

