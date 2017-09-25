Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron out for 3 weeks

ATLANTA -- Atlanta United FC announced that midfielder Miguel Almiron will be out for at least three weeks with a hamstring injury. Almiron suffered the injury during the team's game against Montreal on Sunday.
Almiron went down in the 17th minute in the team's 2-0 victory.
Almirón has scored nine goals and has 13 assists this season. He has played in all 29 games this season, and started in 27 games.
Atlanta United has not lost a game yet in its five games in the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Five Stripes are one win away from clinching a spot in the MLS Playoffs.
