ATLUTD clinches home playoff game with draw

ATLANTA -- Atlanta United FC had the lead twice, but Toronto FC was able to fight back and draw with the Five Stripes 2-2 on Sunday.

The draw helped Atlanta United clinch the No. 4 seed in the east, which means they will host a single-elimination playoff game later this week. It's an impressive achievement for the MLS expansion team.

They will host the Columbus Crew on Wednesday or Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

A late goal by striker Josef Martinez helped Atlanta United FC go up 2-1 in the 74th minute, but Sebastian Giovinco put the ball in the back of the net in the 84th minute to help Toronto come away with a point.

The Five Stripes were painfully close in the final minutes to getting a third goal. Miguel Almiron crossed to Anton Walkes, whose shot was blocked. Bobby Boswell tried to get it in off the block, but it was cleared away.

The Five Stripes were up early thanks to a hand ball in the box that set up a penalty kick for Yamil Asad.

Jozy Altidore, who was the target of jeers from the fans throughout the game, scored the equalizer in the 60th minute. He taunted the crowd, and someone threw a cup at him. Sebastian Giovinco picked it up and drank out of it.

