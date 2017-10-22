Toronto player drinks out of cup Atlanta United fan threw at him

Oct 22, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Toronto FC defender Chris Mavinga (23) kicks the ball against Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: John David Mercer, John David Mercer)

ATLANTA -- Atlanta United fans can't seem to restrain themselves.

Following a goal from Jozy Altidore, the Toronto FC striker was taunting the supporters section at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Altidore had been the recipient of boos and jeers throughout the game, likely because of the U.S. men's national team's inability to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

While he was taunting, a fan threw a drink towards his direction. Sebastian Giovinco came over, picked up the cup and took a sip of whatever was inside, then threw it back.

Dang. #ATLUTD fans resort to throwing things again. Giovinco doesn’t care. Takes a sip & gets back to work.

These fans are better than this. pic.twitter.com/J1oEPu5K5I — 11Alive Sports (@11AliveSports) October 22, 2017

Just three weeks ago, fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium threw a water bottle at a referee. Following the incident, Atlanta United released the following statement:

"An arrest has been made and criminal charges have been filed regarding the incident at last night’s Atlanta United match. Our club is committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all fans, players, officials and guests at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Disrespectful, reckless or dangerous behavior will not be tolerated at Atlanta United matches."

Before the season began, Atlanta United president Darren Eales wrote a letter to fans regarding behavior.

However, at the team's first match at Bobby Dodd Stadium, fans chanted an anti-gay chant. The team said at the time it would take the necessary measures to remove fans who violate the code of conduct.

© 2017 WXIA-TV