Atlanta United's All-Star caliber break

(Photo: Anne-Marie Sorvin, Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

ATLANTA -- Atlanta United defender Greg Garza and his teammate Miguel Almiron received a special call during the team's break. They both were voted to the MLS All-Star team.

The MLS All-Star team will face Real Madrid on Aug. 2 in Chicago.

"Very fortunate to play a game against guys that you watch on TV and your idols," Garza said.

"I'm excited to go and to have fun," Almiron said. "But there's also a responsibility because it's an important game and I'm excited to be out there with some really great players."

More Atlanta United players could be named to the All-Star team if they are selected by Chicago Fire head coach Veljko Paunovic. Paunovic is coaching the All-Star team.

