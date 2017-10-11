Atlanta businesses expect to feel pain of U.S. soccer loss

Members of the starting eleven for the United States men's national team pose for a group photo during the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Trinidad and Tobago at the Ato Boldon Stadium on October 10, 2017, in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago. (Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

ATLANTA -- Tuesday's was a historic loss for the U.S. and it could directly impact businesses in Atlanta.

That's because the U.S. Men's soccer defeat by Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday was more than an injury to pride, it also means the United States has been eliminated from World Cup 2018. And that hasn't happened in decades.

If you live in Atlanta and you are a soccer fan, there's a good chance you've been to Fado Irish Pub. And during the World Cup, lines at the restaurant are out the door.

Colm Reilly General Manager of Fado Irish Pub in Buckhead said the U.S. Men's loss is also one for his business and others in the area. Reilly said the World Cup is huge business bringing three month's worth of profit in just one. And the overflow also helps other businesses in the area.

© 2017 WXIA-TV