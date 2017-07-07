Spokesperson: False claims made against Mayor Reed in Atlanta Hawks race discrimination lawsuit

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 3: Kasim Reed mayor or Atlanta celebrates during the second half of a game between the Indiana Pacers and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on May 3, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Pacers defeated the Hawks 81-73. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paul Abell/Getty Images) (Photo: Paul Abell, 2013 Getty Images)

A former security guard at Philips Arena and for the Atlanta Hawks is suing the NBA organization and his former supervisor for unlawful employment practices and alleges he was fired because of his race.

Samuel Hayes III filed the civil lawsuit on July 3. The lawsuit includes a list of artists that performed at Philips Arena and alleges they received different treatment related to security based on their race. For example, Drake and Future were subject to going through metal detectors and security checks while white artists like AC/DC and Bon Jovi were allowed to bypass security, according to the lawsuit.

One of the claims made by Hayes in the suit was on Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed. It stated that Hayes' superior, Jason Parker, wouldn't give Mayor Reed a security bypass. Parker is the Vice President of Customer Service and Operations. Hayes claims he enforced different security measures for artists and concerts based on race.

"Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed (who is black) attended the Bad Boy Family Reunion concert as a ticket holder. Days before the concert, a member of the Mayor’s security detail met with Parker to find out where the Mayor would be sitting during the concert. [Hayes] was present during that meeting. When the man requested permission to drop off the Mayor at the Media Entrance, Parker denied the request even though the Atlanta Hawks had granted the same request when made by white entertainers and celebrities," the lawsuit stated.

"After the meeting, Parker vented that the Mayor 'thinks he’s a celebrity,' that every time the Mayor comes in the building he 'has this attitude that he deserves special privileges,' and that the Mayor 'thinks he owns the place.' "

The Mayor's office confirmed Reed went to the concert, but denied he asked for special treatment at security.

"Mayor Reed has never requested special privileges or treatment at Philips Arena; accordingly, the claims concerning Mayor Reed made in this lawsuit are totally and completely false," a spokesperson told 11Alive.

"The Executive Protection Unit of the Atlanta Police Department sets the security protocol for the Mayor’s travel around the city, including to special events at venues like Philips Arena. This unit reports directly to the Chief Erika Shields, who is responsible for ensuring the safety of Mayor Reed and his family. And as a reminder, the City of Atlanta, through the Atlanta-Fulton County Recreation Authority, is the majority owner of Philips Arena."

Hayes' lawyers denied 11Alive's request for comment regarding the case earlier Friday. The Atlanta Hawks sent a statement out on Thursday.

“Samuel Hayes is a former security manager at Philips Arena. He was terminated for poor performance and his claims are baseless. We will defend vigorously," Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer Nzinga Shaw said.

The lawsuit states Hayes was repeatedly warned about his tone when dealing with others. However, Parker repeatedly called him a "large, angry black man," according to the lawsuit. After repeatedly expressing concerns about the different security practices based on race and trying to set up a meeting with the Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Scott Wilkinson, Hayes was fired.

The lawsuit claims he was fired for not going to Human Resources before firing two employees who were sleeping on the job. The suit said Hayes had fired people before and had not been punished for not consulting with HR.

Read the full lawsuit here.

The Hawks have faced multiple race related issues. Former owner Bruce Levenson sent out an email about whites being uncomfortable at the Arena, which forced him to eventually sell the team. Former General Manager Danny Ferry was caught reading a racist scouring report on Luol Deng. Another former general manager, Wes Wilcox, made a controversial comment about his wife, who is African American, last season.

© 2017 WXIA-TV