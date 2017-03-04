Sunday is one of the most historic sports days in Atlanta history

(Getty Images)

Are you ready, Atlanta?

Sunday will be one of the busiest, most historic sports days in Atlanta in quite some time.

It's when the inaugural game for Atlanta United FC is, Atlanta's new MLS team. It's also when the final event at the Georgia Dome before it is demolished. Finally, it's when the final race at Atlanta Motor Speedway will happen before it is repaved.

NASCAR Sunday in Atlanta

First, Atlanta Motor Speedway will host its final event before repaving the track. The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy Cup NASCAR race is at the Speedway on Sunday.

Kevin Harvick will start on the pole. Local racer Chase Elliott is still looking for first cup victory after nearly winning the Daytona 500 last week. He ran out of gas with three laps remaining.

Ty Pennington, the star of ABC's "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" will be the Grand Marshall; Ed Roland and the Sweet Tea Project will sing the national anthem, according to NASCAR.

The green flag will wave at 2:46 p.m. in Hampton, Georgia. Fans can watch the race on FOX.

Atlanta United FC's first game

There will be 55,000 packed into Bobby Dodd Stadium to witness Atlanta United FC's inaugural game against the New York Red Bulls.

The expansion team was announced in 2014, and three years later the new franchise will play its first regular season game after going 3-1-0 in the preseason. The first eight games will be played at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium while Mercedes-Benz Stadium is being completed.

The sold out game begins at 7:30 p.m., and if you couldn't get a hold of a ticket, the game will be nationally televised on Fox Sports 1.

Final event at the Georgia Dome

After 24 years of hosting the Atlanta Falcons, championship games across several different sports and the Olympics, the Georgia Dome is hosting its final event on Sunday.

Fans will say goodbye while attending Monster Jam. However, the stadium's penultimate event on Saturday didn't go as planned. A kitchen fire forced fans in suites to evacuate. The sprinkler fire put the grease fire out, according to Atlanta Fire. There were no injuries.

After Sunday's event, crews will begin preparing for the Dome to be demolished later in 2017.

