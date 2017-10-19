Sunday night Falcons/Patriots rematch is Vivid Seats' most popular

Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Sunday night’s Super Bowl 51 rematch between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots is Vivid Seats #1 most popular game.

According to the company’s latest data, the game has an average ticket price of $442, nearly $150 more than the next highest game ticket and about 7 times more expensive than the Cleveland Browns-Tennessee Titans game, at $63 a ticket.

The nation's No. 2 game is the New Orleans Saints game at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers, at $298.

About 10 percent of the tickets have been sold to fans in Georgia.

Sunday night's Falcons game will shown on WXIA-TV as part of NBC's Sunday Night Football national broadcast.

