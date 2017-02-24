Photo: 11Alive

MARIETTA, Ga. -- SunTrust Park was issued its Certificate of Occupancy, Cobb County announced on Friday.

The stadium went through hundreds of inspections throughout 30 months. It passed all required inspections by Cobb County Building Department and the Cobb County Fire Marshal's Office.

Every building in the county is legally required to have a Certificate of Occupancy before the general public can occupy the structure.

SunTrust Park broke ground in Sept. 2014. It will host its first public event on March 31 as the Atlanta Braves host the New York Yankees for an exhibition game.

The first regular season game at the stadium is April 14 against the San Diego Padres.

PHOTOS | Renderings of SunTrust Park luxury apartments

(© 2017 WXIA)