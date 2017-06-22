Surprised Hawks grab John Collins No. 19 overall in NBA Draft

DAYTON, OH - MARCH 14: John Collins #20 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons drives to the basket against the Kansas State Wildcats in the second half during the First Four game in the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 14, 2017 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Robbins, 2017 Getty Images)

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks drafted Wake Forest's John Collins No. 19 overall at the NBA Draft on Thursday.

Collins is a big man who can play power forward and center. The 6-foot-9, 225-pound sophomore averaged 19.2 points per game last season. He averaged just less than 10 rebounds per game and almost two blocks per game.

Hawks General Manager Travis Schlenk pointed out Collins' improvement from his freshman season to sophomore season as one of the main reasons for taking him.

"Last year, you saw his athleticism and then the big jump that he’s made from his freshman year to his sophomore year. Obviously being the most improved player in the ACC, you see the growth he’s made, and he’s still a 19-year-old kid," Schlenk said.

Collins' athleticism and size allow him to be a strong presence in the paint getting rebounds and finishing plays. He has a mid-range jump shot, but does not contribute to offense much outside the paint. The Hawks would like to see that range extend. But when Collins did contribute, he shot 66 percent from the floor.

Schlenk has not spoken with Collins yet. He only communicated with his agent on Draft night. Collins was at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn where the Draft was held. Schlenk said he watched Collins at Wake Forrest three or four times this past season, and even more during his freshman season.

The Hawks interviewed him at his Pro Day before Schlenk joined the organization. He said he trusts the Basketball Operations group, including head coach Mike Budenholzer who is no longer the President of Basketball Operations after the organization's restructure. But Schlenk said he was very much involved in the pick.

"It doesn’t do us any good to take a guy he doesn’t like, so he’s got a voice for sure," Schlenk said.

It is the first NBA Draft for Hawks General Manager Travis Schlenk. He was the assistant general manager at the Golden State Warriors prior to joining the Hawks. He said going into the Draft his strategy was to select the best player available regardless of team needs.

The Hawks attempted to move up in the Draft to take a player they were targeting, but were unsuccessful, according to Schlenk. They thought about trading back, but when they saw Collins was still available, they threw that idea out the window. Collins' drop to No. 19 overall surprised Schlenk and the Hawks.

Collins will help fill a lack of depth in the front court. He was third in the ACC in scoring and second in rebounding. He l ed the Demon Deacons to their first NCAA appearance since 2010. He was the ACC's Most Improved Player last season.

On Tuesday, the Hawks traded center Dwight Howard to the Charlotte Hornets for Miles Plumlee, Marco Belinelli and the 41st pick in the NBA Draft. The Hawks also traded away their 31st pick to Charlotte. The Hawks also have the 60th pick in the draft.

Collins is from Layton, Utah. He comes from a military family and has lived in several places around the world, including Turkey. His dad was in the Navy and his mother in the Air Force.

Key free agents are Paul Millsap and Tim Hardaway Jr., and the likelihood of them signing new deals with the Hawks appears less and less likely.

