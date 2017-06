Tapwrit rallies in stretch to win Belmont Stakes

Jun 10, 2017; Elmont, NY, USA; Tapwrit (2) with jockey Jose Ortiz ahead of Irish War Cry (7) with jockey Rajiv Maragh approaching the finish of the 2017 Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park. Mandatory Credit: Nicole Sweet-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Nicole Sweet, Nicole Sweet)

NEW YORK (AP) - Tapwrit overtook favored Irish War Cry in the stretch to win the Belmont Stakes by two lengths, giving trainer Todd Pletcher his third victory in the final leg of the Triple Crown.

Ridden by Jose Ortiz, Tapwrit ran 1 1/2 miles in 2:30.02 on his home track on Saturday. Ortiz's brother Irad won the race last year with Creator.

Tapwrit finished sixth in the Kentucky Derby and skipped the Preakness. Five of the last nine Belmont winners followed that same path.

Pletcher took two of the three Triple Crown races, having saddled Always Dreaming to victory in the Derby.

Tapwrit paid $12.60, $6.50 and $5 at 5-1 odds.

Irish War Cry returned $4.70 and $3.90, while Patch, the one-eyed horse trained by Pletcher, paid $6.50 to show.

