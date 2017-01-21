No. 1 Andy Murray knocked out of Australian Open in fourth round

Andy Murray yells while playing Mischa Zverev during the fourth round. (Photo: Aaron Favila, AP, Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MELBOURNE — World No. 1 Andy Murray was toppled by 50th-ranked Mischa Zverev of Germany 7-5, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 in the Australian Open round of 16 on Sunday.

The left-handed Zverev was aggressive and fearless in the match, putting incredible pressure on Murray’s normally iron-clad defense throughout the 3 hour, 34 minute upset.

Zverev found his fortune by repeatedly moving forward in the court. Zverev won 65 of 118 points at the net, while Murray won 29 of 44 net attempts.

“Honestly I don’t know,” said Zverev, when asked how he pulled off the match. “I was in a little coma, serve and volleying my way through it. Everything just feels a little bit unreal.”

Murray hasn’t lost before the quarterfinals in Australia since a five-set defeat to Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in 2009.

The last time Murray fell to an opponent ranked as low as Zverev at a Grand Slam was to 51st-ranked Juan Ignacio Chela of Argentina at the 2006 Australian Open.

Murray is the first top seed to exit the Australian Open this early in the competition since Australian Lleyton Hewitt took a dive in the round of 16 in 2003.

A three-time Grand Slam champion, Murray has reached the Australian Open final five times — he lost to Roger Federer in 2010, and Novak Djokovic in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016.

Zverev, who lost their one previous pro match, is now into his first career Grand Slam quarterfinal. He never before reached a Grand Slam round of 16 in his career.

This is Zverev’s highest ranking since he reached his career-high ranking of No. 48 in October 2009.

