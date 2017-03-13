The art of the bracket: The best way to make your NCAA tourney picks

File photo (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The possibilities are nearly endless, so what’s the best way to fill out your NCAA tournament bracket?

With 9,223,372,036,854,775,808 possible brackets, there are many theories on the best way to make your selections.

One popular way is to pick the favorites. Putting the number one seeds in the Final Four will lead to a statistically reasonable bracket. They win it all almost 60 percent of the time. This year that's Villanova, Gonzaga, Kansas and North Carolina. But where’s the fun in that?

Want the tallest team? That’s Florida State or Duke. Each player averages 6’7”.

Say you want to go with the underdog…The shortest team in the bracket is the Dayton Flyers. Their average height is 6’3”.

Age isn't usually a factor in college basketball, but if you want to go that way, the youngest team is Kentucky. With the average of the Wildcats under 20 years old, they’re the babies of the bracket.

Iona boasts the oldest team at nearly 22 years old.

if you want to apply some real basketball stats: maybe defense is your thing? Saint Mary's is your team.

UCLA has the nation's best offense with an average of 90 points per game.



How about the mascot challenge? While the St. Mary's Gaels mascot is a strong contender, the 11Alive Sports team is going with the Wichita State Shockers.

Maybe you want to flip a coin? We'll save you the time, in our bracket, Creighton beat North Dakota for the national championship.

But let's be honest, it doesn't matter who you go with. With the odds of a perfect bracket being one in 9 quintillion, you can't go wrong with whoever you pick.

Just don't pick Duke.

