The best dads in Atlanta sports

It's dad's weekend!
We wanted to give a big thank you to all the dads out there, including the dads in sports. They're on the road a lot traveling, but these dads always make sure to stay involved and take good care of their families.
For that, we salute you and all the dads out there who make tough sacrifices.
Here's a look at your favorite Atlanta athletes who are also dads.
One of Atlanta's top athletes and dad is Freddie Freeman. Here he is with his 9-month-old son Charlie.
👪❤️ pic.twitter.com/PHHRoIFRPf— Chelsea Freeman (@chelseafree5) May 10, 2017
Braves catcher Tyler Flowers is a dad of four children. He and his wife just had their fourth child on Thursday.
Pitcher Julio Teheran loves posting pictures with his little guy.
Brandon Phillips always makes time for his son. Micah became famous when he blew his dad a kiss during a Reds game. Phillips discussed the importance of taking his son in the clubhouse from time to time.
Brandon Phillips and his son before the game. This is what it's all about 💯💯💯 https://t.co/zZw6y1gXKh— Herbo (@HerbMcDerb) May 24, 2016
When Atlanta Falcon Matt Bryant isn't kicking game-winning field goals for the Atlanta Falcons, he's fishing with his daughter.
Little daddy/daughter fishing time! #OrangeBeach #onoisland #kickingback pic.twitter.com/pko5B79Ug4— matt bryant (@Matt_Bryant3) May 29, 2016
Defensive back Robert Alford works hard to provide for his son.
Atlanta United FC defender Greg Garza just had another little one.
Here's to dad!
