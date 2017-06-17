The best dads in Atlanta sports

Photo: Twitter/ @chelseafree5

It's dad's weekend!

We wanted to give a big thank you to all the dads out there, including the dads in sports. They're on the road a lot traveling, but these dads always make sure to stay involved and take good care of their families.

For that, we salute you and all the dads out there who make tough sacrifices.

Here's a look at your favorite Atlanta athletes who are also dads.

One of Atlanta's top athletes and dad is Freddie Freeman. Here he is with his 9-month-old son Charlie.

Braves catcher Tyler Flowers is a dad of four children. He and his wife just had their fourth child on Thursday.

Hot tub fun! #springtraining #survival #family #crazykids #bedtime A post shared by Tyler Flowers (@tflowers25) on Mar 24, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

Pitcher Julio Teheran loves posting pictures with his little guy.

👨🏾👩🏽👶🏾🐶 good night !! 💗 A post shared by Julio Teheran (@julioteheran) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:27pm PDT

Brandon Phillips always makes time for his son. Micah became famous when he blew his dad a kiss during a Reds game. Phillips discussed the importance of taking his son in the clubhouse from time to time.

Brandon Phillips and his son before the game. This is what it's all about 💯💯💯 https://t.co/zZw6y1gXKh — Herbo (@HerbMcDerb) May 24, 2016

When Atlanta Falcon Matt Bryant isn't kicking game-winning field goals for the Atlanta Falcons, he's fishing with his daughter.

Defensive back Robert Alford works hard to provide for his son.

Work everyday so this guy could live a better life..#FamilyTiesTAT A post shared by Robert Alford (@robertalford) on Apr 27, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

Atlanta United FC defender Greg Garza just had another little one.

‪What else could I ask for? An unforgettable experience to see the joy on one's face and experience the circle of LIFE. This pic is MY life. 🙏🏻👨‍👩‍👦‍👦 ‬Welcome Mr. Anthony Lucca ❤️ #familyfirst A post shared by Gregory Garza (@gmgarza) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Here's to dad!

