The 'Buff Ref' goes viral: 'When everyday is arm day'

The Twittersphere went crazy when this ref made his first call during the National Championship Game between Alabama and Clemson.

It was not because of the call he made, but his arms caught the attention of sports viewers everywhere.

Mike Defee, 54, is a Big 12 referee and once he made his first call during the game, nobody could ignore his obvious beefiness.

when every day is arm day pic.twitter.com/V9i7kACi1l — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2017

Hey, at least he keeps himself in shape. He kind of has to in order to run with those young, college athletes.

Photos | National Championship game: Alabama vs. Clemson



(© 2017 WXIA)