WXIA
Close
Closings Alert 48 closing alerts
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

The 'Buff Ref' goes viral: 'When everyday is arm day'

A referee at the national championship game between Alabama and Clemson stole the show with his arm muscles.

Catherine Park, WXIA 6:08 AM. EST January 10, 2017

The Twittersphere went crazy when this ref made his first call during the National Championship Game between Alabama and Clemson.

It was not because of the call he made, but his arms caught the attention of sports viewers everywhere.

 

Mike Defee, 54, is a Big 12 referee and once he made his first call during the game, nobody could ignore his obvious beefiness. 

Hey, at least he keeps himself in shape. He kind of has to in order to run with those young, college athletes. 

Photos | National Championship game: Alabama vs. Clemson

(© 2017 WXIA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories