The Hawks draft pick wore $1200 shoes with spikes on them to NBA Draft

Alec McQuade, WXIA 1:01 AM. EDT June 23, 2017

There's always plenty of style at the NBA Draft.

Between the suits, the lining and, of course, the shoes, the league's newest members show off their swag before getting selected.

John Collins, the Hawks draft pick at No. 19 overall, caught the attention of social media with his shoes at the Draft. According to Darren Rovell, Collins' shoes were $1,295. They were Christian Louboutin hightops with spikes on them.

The internet's reaction to his shoes provided a good laugh.

