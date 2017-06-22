The Hawks draft pick wore $1200 shoes with spikes on them to NBA Draft

Jun 22, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; John Collins (Wake Forest) is introduced by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as the number nineteen overall pick to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)

There's always plenty of style at the NBA Draft.

Between the suits, the lining and, of course, the shoes, the league's newest members show off their swag before getting selected.

John Collins, the Hawks draft pick at No. 19 overall, caught the attention of social media with his shoes at the Draft. According to Darren Rovell, Collins' shoes were $1,295. They were Christian Louboutin hightops with spikes on them.

Wake Forest's John Collins wearing Christian Louboutin hi-tops to tonight's draft ($1,295) pic.twitter.com/sBFj7sHwXf — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 22, 2017

The internet's reaction to his shoes provided a good laugh.

check out the car he's taking to the draft pic.twitter.com/UBCVWDlL5d — DJ Bean (@DJ_Bean) June 22, 2017

The rest of the outfit... pic.twitter.com/Ok2VbnDs2W — Frank Ojeda (@UclaDodgerFrank) June 22, 2017

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/8jFc8VhuXb — Justin Woodruff (@WoodJustRuff) June 22, 2017

