The latest on five-star QB Justin Fields and Georgia

PORTLAND, OR. -- Five-star quarterback Justin Fields (Kennesaw, Ga./Harrison High School) reopened his recruitment earlier this month after being committed to Penn State since November. Less than a week after backing out, he showed up in Athens for an unofficial visit to the University of Georgia.

“I know about the offense and the academics,” Fields told UGASports. “My visits now are really just seeing how the atmosphere is and how everyone gels with each other. That’s the reason why I’m visiting these schools, to see how well I fit in and how the coaching staff works together.”

Georgia’s main message to Fields appears to involve how they will adjust the offense to take advantage of his ability to both run and throw. The Bulldogs have not traditionally used a spread type of offense but the coaching staff has assured Fields they plan to use his skillset.

“Of course they’ve been telling me they are going to open up the offense a little bit, but I got a glimpse of it the last time I was up there,” Fields said. “They showed me they are actually going to do it and that helped them, just showing me they are going to run some RPO’s [Run-Pass Option] and zone read. They just don’t have the guys to do it right now. It was both quarterbacks back there and they put Terry Godwin back there to run zone read, but Coach Kirby [Smart] was saying that the defense can just cheat up when he’s back there because they know he’s not going to pass the ball, so they just need the one guy that can run the zone read and those RPO’s.”

Rivals fans would speculate Georgia is telling Fields, the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the nation, what he wants to hear in order to get him to sign with the Bulldogs. Yet Fields believes Georgia is sincere about making changes to its offense.

“I think they are doing it in earnest because you see Alabama doing it and they got to the national championship,” Fields said. “I think they are trying to switch to that system, but they just don’t have the right guy yet.”

Jadon Haselwood, a five-star wide receiver committed to Georgia for the Class of 2019, plays alongside Fields on Cam Newton’s 7-on-7 team and has been helping the Bulldogs coaching staff try to convince Fields to join him in Athens.

“Jadon is a great player,” Fields said. “He’s been trying to convince me to go to Georgia for I don’t know how long. Just building that relationship with him through our 7-on-7 team has helped Georgia because I know he’s a great player. When nobody is open, I can just throw it up to him and he’s going to go get it.”

Florida State is seen as one of the main contenders for Fields, and the Seminoles also hosted him on campus recently.

“I talk to Coach Craig, Coach Sanders and Coach Fisher a lot,” Fields said. “I feel like that coaching staff gels the most together. They’ve had recent players turn into coaches and I feel like they all have a good relationship down there.”

On another recent visit, to the University of Florida, Fields had the opportunity to spend time with legendary Florida coach Steve Spurrier.

“He just said that Florida is a great place,” Fields said. “I got to talk to him for about ten minutes about why he loved Florida so much and just the history and the tradition there.”

Alabama is the most recent visit for Fields. Some might jump to the conclusion that Alabama’s depth chart at quarterback could hinder the Tide’s chances, but Fields isn’t afraid of competition.

“It doesn’t scare me,” Fields said. “Of course they have great quarterbacks there, but at the end of the day, I feel like I’m a good playmaker too so it’s just going to come down to who can make plays and process the defense the best.”

Auburn is in the mix as well, and the Tigers have an advantage with Newton’s relationship with Fields.

“I’m very close with Cam Newton,” Fields said. “We used to communicate every week, but now that our 7-on-7 is over it has slowed down a little bit. He’s talked to me about recruiting. He doesn’t really push me towards Auburn. He just wants me to make the best decision for me and my family.”

After backing out on his first commitment, Fields is determined to get it right this time around and make the best decision possible. For that reason, he’s putting no timeline on his decision.

“I have no idea,” Fields said of when a decision could come. “It probably won’t be over before the football season because I have no idea. I wish I knew what school I wanted to go to, but I have no idea. I’ll probably take official visits at the beginning of the season before I decide.”

Story by Jake Reuse, Photo by Rivals.com

