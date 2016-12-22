Tiger Woods makes the internet uncomfortable by posing shirtless as 'Mac Daddy Santa'

Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

We all have our holiday traditions.

Making cookies, watching movies...you know, the usual stuff.

Tiger Woods just introduced the world to one of his own family's Christmas traditions. It apparently involves Woods standing shirtless with a white wig and black hat on. He's even dyed his beard white (or he's gotten gray extremely fast since we saw him at a golf tournament earlier this month).

Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW pic.twitter.com/pCWZNNKPRG — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 22, 2016

In the Tweet with the shirtless picture, he called himself "Mac Daddy Santa." Not really sure if he knows what he's implying by calling himself "Mac Daddy" because anyone with a infidelity scandal in his past probably wouldn't want to publicly call himself that. But maybe it's something harmless his kids created. Who knows.

But what we do know is that the picture has made the internet uncomfortable, which is pretty tough to do. Even one of his fellow colleagues chimed in:

Wake me up when it's 2017. https://t.co/6qrFNXyC46 — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) December 22, 2016

Log on to see Tiger Woods shirtless. I'm so tired of you @2016 — Mel (@mellly_mel) December 23, 2016

There's a lot more, but it's not appropriate for this website. You can see it all on Twitter.

Maybe the biggest question we all have: Who took the picture?!

.@TigerWoods I just wanna know who took the picture. pic.twitter.com/KMKdGSiLEl — Matt Cochran (@PGATOURCochran) December 22, 2016

