Timeline of a champion: Deshaun Watson

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates with the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 to win the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (Photo: Streeter Lecka, 2017 Getty Images)

The timeline of a champion: Gainesville's Deshaun Watson

Sept. 14, 1995 - Deshaun Watson is born in Gainesville, Georgia.

Nov. 21, 2006 - Watson's family earns a home through Habitat for Humanity. Watson helps build the home. It is furnished and stocked with food by former Atlanta Falcons star running back Warrick Dunn.

Aug. 27, 2010 - As a freshman, Watson starts at quarterback for the Gainesville High School Red Elephants. It was the first time head coach Bruce Miller ever started a freshman under center.

2012 - Watson breaks Georgia records for passing touchdowns, all-purpose yards and passing yards as a junior.

Dec. 14, 2012 - Watson and the Red Elephants win the 5-A GHSA State Championship, defeating Ware County 49-13.

Nov. 4, 2013 - Watson commits to Clemson. He was the No.1 ranked high school quarterback in the nation.

Dec. 6, 2013 - Watson finishes his high school career as an USA TODAY High School Sports All-American. He had 13,077 yards, 155 passing touchdowns and 59 rushing touchdowns in his high school career.

2010-13 - Watson serves as a ball boy for the Atlanta Falcon, spending time with receivers like Julio Jones and Roddy White.

2014 - Watson graduates from Gainesville and early enrolls at Clemson.

Aug. 30, 2014 - Watson plays his first game for Clemson, entering the game on the team's final drive against Georgia Bulldogs in Athens, near his hometown. He completes two passes for 59 yards.

Sept. 21, 2014 - Watson becomes the starting quarterback and wins his first career start versus North Carolina. He threw a team record six touchdown passes.

Oct. 2014 - Injuries plague Watson, breaking his hand and returning only to tweak his knee. After defeating rival South Carolina, word comes out that Watson played the game with a torn ACL. He later has surgery.

2015 - Watson leads Clemson to No. 1 ranking and undefeated regular season. He is the first Clemson Tiger invited to a Heisman Trophy ceremony, and wins the Davey O'Brien award, the ACC Player of the Year and ACC Offensive Player of the year.

Dec. 6, 2015 - Clemson beats North Carolina to win ACC title. Watson throws 420 yards and five total touchdowns for ACC Championship game record.

Dec. 13, 2015 - Watson finishes third in the Heisman Trophy voting.





Jan. 11 2016 - After beating Oklahoma in semifinal, Watson leads undefeated Clemson to national championship game, but falls to No. 1 Alabama in a 45-40 offensive thriller. He sets a national championship record of 478 yards of total offense.

2016 - Watson goes into junior year with Clemson as an early national championship favorite. He was the recipient of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Dec. 10, 2016 - Watson finishes second in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Dec. 15, 2016 - Watson graduates early from Clemson with a degree in communication studies. He is the first member of his family to graduate from a four-year college.

Jan. 10, 2017 - After beating Ohio State in semifinal, Watson helps Clemson rally to a national championship victory, beating No. 1 Alabama. He announces he will forego his senior season and enter the NFL Draft.

PHOTOS | Deshaun Watson gives thanks after championship win