Tom Brady asks Falcons if they want to play best 3 out of 5

Oct 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) after the game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: David Butler II, David Butler II)

Tom Brady was ready on his Instagram.

Minutes after the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 23-7 on Sunday night, the Patriots quarterback posted a cartoon on his Instagram. In it, Brady is sitting with a Falcon and asks if he wants to play best three out of five.

In February, the Patriots beat the Falcons in Super Bowl LI after trailing 28-3. On Sunday, the Falcons couldn't even score against the worst defense in the NFL until the fourth quarter.

The Falcons probably won't be asking for another rematch any time soon. For them it'll be getting past the psychological ramifications of this loss and getting their season back on track.

Here's Brady's post:

#tbtimes A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Oct 22, 2017 at 8:31pm PDT

