Turner Field is beginning to look like a football stadium

ATLANTA -- It's been seven months since Turner Field held its final baseball game.
Now, the former Olympic Stadium and once home of the Atlanta Braves is beginning to look like a football field.
Georgia State University, who purchased the stadium for $22.8 million in January, is transforming the stadium into a home for its football team, the Panthers.
The University Tweeted a picture of the stadium on Friday. It's clear now how the field will fit over where the baseball diamond used to be.
Happy #flydayfriday #GSUPanthers! Have a safe Memorial Day holiday weekend. pic.twitter.com/4cRNoqCARL— Georgia State U. (@GeorgiaStateU) May 26, 2017
Georgia State is currently in phase one of its plan for the stadium, which means downsizing it to 23,000 seats while ultimately getting the stadium to a usable state to play football in. Phase one will be completed prior to the team's home opener on Aug. 31 against Tennessee State.
