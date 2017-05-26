Turner Field is beginning to look like a football stadium

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 01: A general view of the outside of Turner Field before the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres on June 1, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2011 Getty Images)

ATLANTA -- It's been seven months since Turner Field held its final baseball game.

Now, the former Olympic Stadium and once home of the Atlanta Braves is beginning to look like a football field.

Georgia State University, who purchased the stadium for $22.8 million in January, is transforming the stadium into a home for its football team, the Panthers.

The University Tweeted a picture of the stadium on Friday. It's clear now how the field will fit over where the baseball diamond used to be.

Georgia State is currently in phase one of its plan for the stadium, which means downsizing it to 23,000 seats while ultimately getting the stadium to a usable state to play football in. Phase one will be completed prior to the team's home opener on Aug. 31 against Tennessee State.

For more on the stadium's redesign and Georgia State's future plans, click here.

