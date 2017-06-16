Two different Braves players welcome children into the world on same off day

Photo: Instagram/ @_nancyflowers_

CUMBERLAND, Ga. -- It couldn't have worked out any better.

Two different Atlanta Braves players' wives each had a baby on Thursday, which happened to be the team's first off day since May 11.

Tyler Flowers and Danny Santana each welcomed the newest members of their family after returning home from a three-game road trip. Flowers wife, Nancy, had a baby girl they named Madi Ann.

Introducing Madi Ann Flowers. 💕 Thank you so much to everyone who spent the last few weeks on standby in case Tyler couldn't make it home. We love and appreciate you all. Looking forward to her siblings meeting her tomorrow! A post shared by Nancy Flowers (@_nancyflowers_) on Jun 15, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

Santana's wife had a girl they named Amber Susana.

Both Flowers and Santana were at the clubhouse on Friday prior to the tema's game against the Miami Marlins.

The Santana family decided to induce the labor on Thursday after expecting the baby since the end of May. After making it through several road trips, they decided to do it on the off day.

"It’s very emotional. Just to have her with me, I’m just so happy. I’m filled with joy. This is kind of the moment I wanted it, and I wanted it to be this way," Santana said through a translator.

Flowers and his wife did not plan on Madi Ann, their fourth child, coming on Thursday.

"Just kind of all worked out nicely where it was on an off day somehow. We were at home. We were worried about it being on the road. But we made it through all the road trips," Flowers said.

Flowers said it was too convenient to not play on Friday at home. Plus, rookie Sean Newcomb was back on the mound on Friday night for his second outing. His MLB debut was last Saturday, and he pitched 6.1 innings and threw seven strikeouts. Flowers was looking forward to catching for him again.

While an emotional day, Flowers didn't struggle with taking his mind off the excitement of the past couple of days and focus on the Braves, who are still 10.5 games back the first place Washington Nationals in the NL East.

"I have the luxury of catching so I have a lot of other things that I gotta be thinking about pretty much every moment of the game. Of course it’s on my mind when I’m idly standing around and hanging out. But once we get in the game, we get to the bullpen, my brain has to start processing at bats, pitching, soaking in information and trying to apply it to the game," he said.

Manager Brian Snitker joked that Flowers would have been at the ballpark regardless.

"Shoot, fourth one, he was probably looking forward to getting to the clubhouse," Snitker said.

